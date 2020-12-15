Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

ALRS stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alerus Financial by 66.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

