Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $31.69 on Monday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 39.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

