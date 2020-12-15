Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given New $96.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW opened at $95.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $97.30.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.