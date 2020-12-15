CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Melius raised shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.42.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.96 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 98,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 198,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.