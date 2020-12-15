Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.12.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $141.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.3685 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

