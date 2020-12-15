Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.39.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $252.72 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,861,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,745,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 118.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,316,000 after purchasing an additional 268,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.