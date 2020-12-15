CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNHI. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Melius raised CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of CNHI opened at $10.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

