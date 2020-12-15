AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Melius raised AGCO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.94.

AGCO stock opened at $89.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $99.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 833.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in AGCO by 9.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

