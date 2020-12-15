Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Revolve Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $695,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,494.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,658,926 shares of company stock valued at $213,109,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.