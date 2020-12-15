Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $74.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

