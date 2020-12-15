BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

