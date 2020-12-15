Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given a $56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.33 to $35.33 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB restated a hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

BEP opened at $40.08 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2893 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

