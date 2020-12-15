BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Set at $7.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $662,215.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $47,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

