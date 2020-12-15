Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.92.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ opened at $13.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,328,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,686,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.