TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley Buys 2,500 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $15,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,695.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TRST opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $611.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth $90,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

