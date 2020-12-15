American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Inline

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NYSE:ACC opened at $42.79 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,906,000 after buying an additional 828,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,468 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,721,000 after acquiring an additional 330,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 28.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,725,000 after acquiring an additional 393,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

