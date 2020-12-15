Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.50. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

