Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PUMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Main First Bank raised Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. Puma has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.