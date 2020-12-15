Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Charles A. Kabbash Buys 1,110 Shares of Stock

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $13,131.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

SONA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 107,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

