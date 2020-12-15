Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 2,500 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,251,971 shares in the company, valued at $91,011,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,675 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 568,160 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,724,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

