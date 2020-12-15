Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 2,500 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,251,971 shares in the company, valued at $91,011,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.37.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,675 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 568,160 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,724,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
