Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Director Ron Anderson Buys 200 Shares

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Director Ron Anderson bought 200 shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at C$14,450.

Shares of TSE MEQ opened at C$75.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$702.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.99. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The company had revenue of C$38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.5999996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEQ shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

