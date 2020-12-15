Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Director Ron Anderson Buys 200 Shares

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Director Ron Anderson bought 200 shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at C$14,450.
Shares of TSE MEQ opened at C$75.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$702.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.99. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03.
Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The company had revenue of C$38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.5999996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO)
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
