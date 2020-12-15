Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) CEO Loren Robert W. D Buys 18,380 Shares

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) CEO Loren Robert W. D purchased 18,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $19,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Loren Robert W. D also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

On Monday, October 12th, Loren Robert W. D acquired 1,400 shares of Xcel Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,106.00.

XELB stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Xcel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.