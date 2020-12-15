Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

MSGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average of $159.60. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

