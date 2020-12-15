Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan Acquires 5,095 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $11,616.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,351.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Cerecor Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $201.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

