Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan Acquires 5,095 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $11,616.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,351.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CERC stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Cerecor Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $201.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.
Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cerecor Company Profile
Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.
