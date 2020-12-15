Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 78,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,603. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.22 million, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $253,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

