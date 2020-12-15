Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $14,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TRNS opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $258.14 million, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Transcat by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Transcat by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNS. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

