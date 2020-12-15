Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) (ASX:RWD) Insider Michael Ruane Purchases 110,000 Shares of Stock

Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) (ASX:RWD) insider Michael Ruane purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,510.00 ($11,078.57).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Michael Ruane purchased 225,019 shares of Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$31,502.66 ($22,501.90).

On Friday, October 23rd, Michael Ruane purchased 7,142,856 shares of Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$999,999.84 ($714,285.60).

On Tuesday, October 6th, Michael Ruane purchased 30,000 shares of Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$4,710.00 ($3,364.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Reward Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash resources in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Lake Disappointment sulphate of potash project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements, as well as a granted mining lease and miscellaneous license located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.