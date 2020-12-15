DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LNXSF stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $74.95.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

