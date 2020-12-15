Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Given New $8.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

MJDLF stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.90.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

