Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Given New $8.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

MJDLF stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.90.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.