Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NGLOY opened at $15.98 on Monday. Anglo American has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

