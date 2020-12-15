Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.