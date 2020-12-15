EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Price Target Increased to $1.60 by Analysts at Raymond James

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $1.20 to $1.60 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NWVCF opened at $1.03 on Monday. EnWave has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, and cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, herbs, meats and seafood, dairy and cannabis products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

