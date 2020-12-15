EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Price Target Increased to $1.60 by Analysts at Raymond James

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $1.20 to $1.60 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS NWVCF opened at $1.03 on Monday. EnWave has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.
EnWave Company Profile
