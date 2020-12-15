Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Price Target Lowered to $0.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $0.75 to $0.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of PTOTF opened at $0.34 on Monday. Patriot One Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43.
About Patriot One Technologies
