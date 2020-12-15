Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Price Target Lowered to $0.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $0.75 to $0.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PTOTF opened at $0.34 on Monday. Patriot One Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

