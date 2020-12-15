Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Panmure Gordon lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Main First Bank cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.30. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

