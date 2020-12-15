Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $10.29.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
