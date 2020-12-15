Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.