Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IPHI. ValuEngine cut shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $152.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. Inphi has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $157.10.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

