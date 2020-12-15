Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.92.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $206.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $7,085,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 531,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $4,110,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Intel by 23.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 33,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

