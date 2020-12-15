Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

