Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $220.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.