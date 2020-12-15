GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.