Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $10.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at $7,302,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

