Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $419,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 870,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,208,798.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,775.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and sold 350,253 shares valued at $5,646,735. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

