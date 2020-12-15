Flexion Therapeutics’ (FLXN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLXN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $560.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,328,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 621,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.