Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth $11,657,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $24,188,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $5,013,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fluidigm by 523.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 800,372 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,905,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

