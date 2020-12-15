Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a research note released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $11.97 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $541.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 35.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 42.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

