Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIXX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

FIXX opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. Research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

