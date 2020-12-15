Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Fanhua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $13.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,308.69 and a beta of 1.00. Fanhua has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $27.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,676,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,559,000 after purchasing an additional 173,586 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Fanhua by 64.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

