Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $102.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $95.34 on Monday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 704,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 66.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 183.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after purchasing an additional 796,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

