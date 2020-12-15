Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at SVB Leerink

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSII. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,866,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 68.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,411 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,888,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.