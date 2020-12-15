Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after buying an additional 5,473,239 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 99,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 515,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

